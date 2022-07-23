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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 75
Chapter 6, Problem 75

Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.
y = | x - 1 |
y = x2 - 4
How is the graph of y = | x - 1 | obtained by transforming the graph of y = | x |?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the parent function for the absolute value is \(y = |x|\), which has a V-shape with its vertex at the origin \((0,0)\).
The function \(y = |x - 1|\) represents a horizontal shift of the parent function \(y = |x|\).
Specifically, the expression inside the absolute value, \(x - 1\), indicates a shift to the right by 1 unit because replacing \(x\) with \(x - h\) shifts the graph \(h\) units to the right.
Therefore, the vertex of the graph of \(y = |x - 1|\) moves from \((0,0)\) to \((1,0)\), maintaining the same V-shape but shifted horizontally.
In summary, the graph of \(y = |x - 1|\) is obtained by taking the graph of \(y = |x|\) and shifting it 1 unit to the right along the x-axis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function and Its Graph

The absolute value function y = |x| produces a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin (0,0). It outputs the distance of x from zero, making all values non-negative. Understanding this basic shape is essential before analyzing transformations.
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Graphing Polynomial Functions

Horizontal Shifts of Functions

A horizontal shift moves the graph left or right without changing its shape. For y = |x - 1|, the graph of y = |x| shifts 1 unit to the right because subtracting 1 inside the function moves the vertex from (0,0) to (1,0).
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Shifts of Functions

Graphical Interpretation of Function Transformations

Transformations like shifts, stretches, and reflections alter a graph's position or shape. Recognizing how changes inside the function's argument affect the graph helps in visualizing and sketching the new function accurately.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each operation, if possible.

[258192][3471]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & 5 & 8 \\ 1 & 9 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] - \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & 4 \\ 7 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

98
views
Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

(1/2)x + (1/3)y = 2

(3/2)x - (1/2)y = -12

724
views
Textbook Question

For what value(s) of k will the following system of linear equations have no solution? infinitely many solutions?

x - 2y = 3

-2x + 4y = k

974
views
Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

x + 2y + 3z = 4

4x + 3y + 2z = 1

-x - 2y - 3z = 0

865
views
Textbook Question

Perform each operation, if possible.

[325][846]+[102]\(\left\)[\(\begin{matrix}\)3\\ 2\\ 5\(\end{matrix}\]\right\)]-\(\left\)[\(\begin{matrix}\)8\\ -4\\ 6\(\end{matrix}\[\right\)]+\(\left\)[\(\begin{matrix}\)1\\ 0\\ 2\(\end{matrix}\]\right\)]

68
views
Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

2x - y + 4z = -2

3x + 2y - z = -3

x + 4y - 2z = 17

804
views