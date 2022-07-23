Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)∙(6/7)
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Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)∙(6/7)
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (64)3
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -12x1/2
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 8 and less than 15}
Add or subtract, as indicated.