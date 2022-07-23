Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {5, 6, 7, 8} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (a+b)2-16
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/9 - 2/9
Add or subtract, as indicated. (x + y)/(2x - y) - 2x/(y - 2x)
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (p-2)0/5p-4