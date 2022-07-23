Rules for Radicals (Product and Power Rules)

The rules for radicals allow simplification and combination of roots. The product rule states that the root of a product equals the product of the roots, e.g., √a * √b = √(ab). The power rule lets you rewrite radicals as fractional exponents, such as √a = a^(1/2) and ∛a = a^(1/3), facilitating easier operations.