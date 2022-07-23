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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 65a
Chapter 1, Problem 65a

Add or subtract, as indicated. (x + y)/(2x - y) - 2x/(y - 2x)

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Identify the two rational expressions to be combined: \(\frac{x + y}{2x - y}\) and \(\frac{2x}{y - 2x}\).
Notice that the denominators \(2x - y\) and \(y - 2x\) are very similar but not the same. Rewrite the second denominator to see the relationship: \(y - 2x = -(2x - y)\).
Rewrite the second fraction using this relationship: \(\frac{2x}{y - 2x} = \frac{2x}{-(2x - y)} = -\frac{2x}{2x - y}\).
Now the expression becomes \(\frac{x + y}{2x - y} - \left(-\frac{2x}{2x - y}\right)\), which simplifies to \(\frac{x + y}{2x - y} + \frac{2x}{2x - y}\) because subtracting a negative is addition.
Since both fractions have the same denominator \(2x - y\), combine the numerators over the common denominator: \(\frac{(x + y) + 2x}{2x - y}\). Then simplify the numerator by combining like terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Finding a Common Denominator

To add or subtract rational expressions, you must first find a common denominator. This involves identifying the least common denominator (LCD) that both denominators can divide into, allowing the expressions to be combined into a single fraction.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

Simplifying rational expressions involves factoring numerators and denominators and reducing common factors. This step is crucial after combining fractions to express the result in its simplest form.
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Handling Negative Signs and Equivalent Denominators

Recognizing that denominators like (2x - y) and (y - 2x) are negatives of each other helps in rewriting expressions for easier addition or subtraction. Properly managing negative signs ensures accurate combination of terms.
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