Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (a+b)2-16
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛√4
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ {1, 4, 6, 8}
Perform the indicated operations.
Add or subtract, as indicated. (x + y)/(2x - y) - 2x/(y - 2x)