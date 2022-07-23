Calculate each value mentally. (203/2)/(53/2)

The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 712
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 712
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Irrational numbers
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5-y)+0=7.5-y
Multiply or divide as indicated. 44.4788÷5.27
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 1022
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 4√3(√7 - 2√11)