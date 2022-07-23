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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 116
Chapter 1, Problem 116

The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Step-by-step multiplication using special products: (50+1)(50-1) and (50-3) squared with final results.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 712

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1
Recognize that the expression 71^2 is a perfect square, which can be evaluated using the special product formula for a square of a binomial: \( (x - y)^2 = x^2 - 2xy + y^2 \).
Rewrite 71 as a number close to a convenient base, for example, 70 + 1, so that you can express 71^2 as \( (70 + 1)^2 \).
Apply the formula for the square of a sum: \( (x + y)^2 = x^2 + 2xy + y^2 \). Here, \(x = 70\) and \(y = 1\), so substitute these values into the formula.
Calculate each term separately: \( x^2 = 70^2 \), \( 2xy = 2 \times 70 \times 1 \), and \( y^2 = 1^2 \).
Combine all the terms to express 71^2 as \( 70^2 + 2 \times 70 \times 1 + 1^2 \), which simplifies the calculation using special products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Special Products Formulas

Special products are algebraic identities that simplify multiplication, such as the difference of squares (x + y)(x - y) = x² - y² and the square of a binomial (x - y)² = x² - 2xy + y². Recognizing these patterns helps quickly expand or evaluate expressions without full multiplication.
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Difference of Squares

The difference of squares formula states that the product of a sum and difference of the same two terms equals the difference of their squares: (x + y)(x - y) = x² - y². This is useful for simplifying expressions and evaluating products efficiently.
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Square of a Binomial

Squaring a binomial like (x - y)² expands to x² - 2xy + y². This formula helps in quickly finding the square of sums or differences without multiplying the binomial by itself step-by-step, saving time and reducing errors.
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The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.

On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.

Use special products to evaluate each expression. 1022

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 4√3(√7 - 2√11)

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