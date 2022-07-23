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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 117
Chapter 1, Problem 117

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5-y)+0=7.5-y

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1
Look at the given expression: \( (7.5 - y) + 0 = 7.5 - y \).
Notice that adding zero to any number or expression does not change its value.
This illustrates the property where adding zero leaves the original number unchanged.
Recall that this property is called the \(\textbf{Additive Identity Property}\).
Therefore, the equation shows the Additive Identity Property because adding 0 to \((7.5 - y)\) results in \((7.5 - y)\) itself.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Additive Identity Property

The additive identity property states that adding zero to any real number does not change its value. In other words, for any number a, a + 0 = a. This property is fundamental in simplifying expressions and solving equations.
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Real Numbers

Real numbers include all rational and irrational numbers, encompassing integers, fractions, and decimals. Understanding that variables represent real numbers ensures that properties like the additive identity apply universally in algebraic expressions.
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Algebraic Expressions and Variables

An algebraic expression combines numbers, variables, and operations. Recognizing how variables and constants interact in expressions, such as (7.5 - y), helps in applying properties correctly and simplifying or manipulating expressions.
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