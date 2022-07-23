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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 116
Chapter 1, Problem 116

Multiply or divide as indicated. 44.4788÷5.27

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1
Identify the operation: The problem requires division of two numbers, specifically dividing 44.4788 by 5.27.
Set up the division expression as a fraction: \(\frac{44.4788}{5.27}\).
To simplify the division, eliminate the decimal in the divisor by multiplying both numerator and denominator by 100 (since 5.27 has two decimal places). This gives \(\frac{44.4788 \times 100}{5.27 \times 100} = \frac{4447.88}{527}\).
Now, perform the division of 4447.88 by 527 using long division or a calculator to find the quotient.
Express the quotient as the final answer, which represents the result of the original division problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Decimals

Dividing decimals involves adjusting the divisor to a whole number by multiplying both the divisor and dividend by the same power of 10. This simplifies the division process, allowing you to perform standard long division on whole numbers.
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Example 1

Place Value and Decimal Point Movement

Understanding place value is crucial when moving decimal points. Multiplying or dividing by powers of 10 shifts the decimal point to the right or left, respectively, which helps in converting decimals to whole numbers for easier calculation.
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The Number e

Long Division Method

Long division is a step-by-step process used to divide numbers, including decimals once adjusted. It involves dividing, multiplying, subtracting, and bringing down digits sequentially until the division is complete or reaches the desired decimal precision.
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Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
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