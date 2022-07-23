Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. |-8 - 6|
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Find each sum or difference. |-8 - 6|
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (x2 - y2)/(x - y)2 * (x2 - xy + y2)/(x2 - 2xy + y2) ÷ (x3 + y3)/(x - y)4
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each product. (4m+2n)2
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √7 • √28