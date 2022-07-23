Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
888
views
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
Find each product. See Examples 5 and 6.
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (xz - xw + 2yz - 2yw)/(z2 - w2) * (4z + 4w + xz + wx)/(16 - x2)
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √7 • √28
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 8, 9} = {5, 8, 9, 0}