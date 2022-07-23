Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 47
Chapter 1, Problem 47

Find each sum or difference. |-8 - 6|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression inside the absolute value: |-8 - 6|. This means we first need to simplify the expression inside the absolute value bars.
Perform the subtraction inside the absolute value: calculate -8 - 6. Remember that subtracting a positive number is the same as adding its negative.
Simplify the result from the subtraction to get a single number inside the absolute value.
Recall the definition of absolute value: the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative.
Take the absolute value of the simplified number by removing any negative sign, resulting in the final value of the expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |−8| equals 8 because it is 8 units away from zero. Absolute value removes any negative sign.
Recommended video:
7:12
Parabolas as Conic Sections Example 1

Order of Operations

Order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed. In the expression |-8 - 6|, subtraction inside the absolute value must be done first before applying the absolute value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating expressions involves performing arithmetic operations step-by-step to simplify the expression. Here, subtracting inside the absolute value and then taking the absolute value gives the final result.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide, as indicated. (x2 - y2)/(x - y)2 * (x2 - xy + y2)/(x2 - 2xy + y2) ÷ (x3 + y3)/(x - y)4

782
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. (4m+2n)2

1036
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. {3, 0, 9, 6, 2} = {2, 9, 0, 3, 6}

923
views
Textbook Question

Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 12x2xyy212x^2-xy-y^2

1459
views
Textbook Question

Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √7 • √28

854
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 8, 9} = {5, 8, 9, 0}

905
views