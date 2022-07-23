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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 47
Chapter 1, Problem 47

Find each product. (4m+2n)2

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Recognize that the expression \( (4m + 2n)^2 \) is a binomial squared, which can be expanded using the formula for the square of a sum: \( (a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2 \).
Identify \( a = 4m \) and \( b = 2n \) in the expression \( (4m + 2n)^2 \).
Calculate \( a^2 \) by squaring \( 4m \), which means squaring both the coefficient and the variable: \( (4m)^2 = 4^2 \times m^2 \).
Calculate \( 2ab \) by multiplying 2, \( a = 4m \), and \( b = 2n \): \( 2 \times 4m \times 2n \).
Calculate \( b^2 \) by squaring \( 2n \): \( (2n)^2 = 2^2 \times n^2 \), then combine all parts to write the expanded form: \( a^2 + 2ab + b^2 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Square Formula

The binomial square formula states that (a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2. It is used to expand the square of a sum of two terms by squaring each term and adding twice their product.
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Distributive Property

The distributive property allows multiplication over addition, meaning a(b + c) = ab + ac. This property is essential when expanding expressions like (4m + 2n)^2 by distributing each term properly.
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Combining Like Terms

After expanding an expression, like terms (terms with the same variable and exponent) must be combined to simplify the result. This step ensures the final expression is in its simplest form.
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