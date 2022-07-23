Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
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Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
Find each sum or difference. |-8 - 6|
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each product. (4m+2n)2
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 8, 9} = {5, 8, 9, 0}