Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Use set notation and write the elements belonging to the set {x | x is a natural number less than 6}.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the set notation given: \(\{x \mid x \text{ is a natural number less than } 6\}\) means the set of all natural numbers \(x\) such that \(x\) is less than 6.
Recall that natural numbers are the positive integers starting from 1, so the natural numbers less than 6 are 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.
List these numbers explicitly as elements of the set using set notation with curly braces: \(\{1, 2, 3, 4, 5\}\).
Verify that each element in the set satisfies the condition of being a natural number less than 6.
Write the final answer as the set of elements: \(\{1, 2, 3, 4, 5\}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Notation

Set notation is a mathematical way to describe a collection of elements. It often uses curly braces {} to list elements or a rule to define membership, such as {x | condition on x}. This notation helps clearly specify which elements belong to the set.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Natural Numbers

Natural numbers are the set of positive integers starting from 1, often used for counting. In some contexts, zero is included, but typically natural numbers are {1, 2, 3, ...}. Understanding this helps identify which numbers satisfy the given condition.
Recommended video:
2:51
The Natural Log

Inequalities and Set Builder Notation

Inequalities express conditions like 'less than 6' to restrict elements in a set. Set builder notation uses these inequalities to define sets by specifying properties elements must satisfy, such as {x | x < 6}, meaning all x less than 6.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2

448
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 ∙ 10/x2

710
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II.

1103
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. y3/8 ÷ y/4

750
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. 0/7

1493
views
Textbook Question

Which fraction is not equal to 5/9? A. 15/27 B. 30/54 C. 40/74 D. 55/99

1481
views