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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II.
Two columns showing polynomials in Column I and their factored forms in Column II to be matched.

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1
Identify the type of each polynomial in Column I by recognizing patterns such as perfect square trinomials or difference of squares.
For polynomial a: \(x^2 + 10xy + 25y^2\), check if it fits the form of a perfect square trinomial \(a^2 + 2ab + b^2 = (a+b)^2\). Here, \(a = x\) and \(b = 5y\).
For polynomial b: \(x^2 - 10xy + 25y^2\), check if it fits the form of a perfect square trinomial \(a^2 - 2ab + b^2 = (a-b)^2\). Again, \(a = x\) and \(b = 5y\).
For polynomial c: \(x^2 - 25y^2\), recognize it as a difference of squares, which factors as \(a^2 - b^2 = (a+b)(a-b)\) with \(a = x\) and \(b = 5y\).
For polynomial d: \(25y^2 - x^2\), also a difference of squares but with reversed terms, factor it similarly as \(a^2 - b^2 = (a+b)(a-b)\) where \(a = 5y\) and \(b = x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Perfect Square Trinomials

A perfect square trinomial is a quadratic expression that can be written as the square of a binomial, such as (x + a)^2 = x^2 + 2ax + a^2. Recognizing these allows you to factor expressions like x^2 + 10xy + 25y^2 into (x + 5y)^2 efficiently.
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Difference of Squares

The difference of squares formula states that a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b). This concept helps factor expressions like x^2 - 25y^2 into (x + 5y)(x - 5y), by identifying the two terms as perfect squares separated by subtraction.
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Matching Polynomials to Factored Forms

Matching involves recognizing the structure of polynomials and associating them with their equivalent factored expressions. This requires understanding factoring patterns and comparing terms to select the correct binomial factors from given options.
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