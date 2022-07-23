Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2
Use set notation and write the elements belonging to the set {x | x is a natural number less than 6}.
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. y3/8 ÷ y/4
Evaluate each expression. 0/7
Which fraction is not equal to 5/9? A. 15/27 B. 30/54 C. 40/74 D. 55/99
Perform the indicated operations. (2x2-x)+(x2+4x)