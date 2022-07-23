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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. y3/8 ÷ y/4

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1
Rewrite the division problem as a multiplication by the reciprocal. That is, change \(\frac{y^{3}}{8} \div \frac{y}{4}\) to \(\frac{y^{3}}{8} \times \frac{4}{y}\).
Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together: \(\frac{y^{3} \times 4}{8 \times y}\).
Simplify the coefficients (numbers) by dividing 4 and 8 by their greatest common divisor: \(\frac{4}{8} = \frac{1}{2}\), so the expression becomes \(\frac{y^{3} \times 1}{2 \times y}\).
Simplify the variables using the laws of exponents. Since you have \(\frac{y^{3}}{y}\), subtract the exponents: \(y^{3-1} = y^{2}\), so the expression is now \(\frac{y^{2}}{2}\).
Write the final simplified expression as \(\frac{y^{2}}{2}\), which is the answer in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Fractions

Dividing fractions involves multiplying the first fraction by the reciprocal of the second. For example, to divide a/b by c/d, multiply a/b by d/c. This method simplifies the division process and is essential for solving fraction division problems.
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Laws of Exponents

When dividing expressions with the same base, subtract the exponents: a^m ÷ a^n = a^(m-n). This rule helps simplify expressions involving variables raised to powers, such as y^3 ÷ y^1 = y^(3-1) = y^2.
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Simplifying Fractions

After performing operations, fractions should be simplified to their lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. Simplifying ensures the answer is expressed in the simplest and most understandable form.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2

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Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 ∙ 10/x2

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Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II.

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Use set notation and write the elements belonging to the set {x | x is a natural number less than 6}.

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Textbook Question

Which choice shows the correct way to write 1624\(\frac{16}{24}\) in lowest terms?

A. 1624=8+88+16=816=12A.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8+8}{8+16}\)=\(\frac{8}{16}\)=\(\frac\)12

B. 1624=4446=46B.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{4\cdot4}{4\cdot6}\)=\(\frac\)46

C. 1624=8283=23C.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8\cdot2}{8\cdot3}\)=\(\frac{2}{3}\)

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Evaluate each expression. 0/7

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