Evaluate each expression. |-10

Textbook Question
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. -5x11
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Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. -5x11
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {4, 5, 6,...., 15}
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 90/150
Find the domain of each rational expression. (x + 3) / (x - 6)
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛125
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 12m+60