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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 11
Chapter 1, Problem 11

Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {4, 5, 6,...., 15}

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First, observe the notation of the set: {4, 5, 6, ..., 15}. The ellipsis (...) indicates a sequence of numbers starting at 4 and continuing up to 15.
Since the set lists numbers from 4 to 15 without skipping any integers, it contains all integers 4, 5, 6, ..., 15 inclusive.
Count the number of elements: from 4 to 15, there are \(15 - 4 + 1 = 12\) elements, which is a finite number.
Therefore, the set is a finite set because it contains a limited number of elements.
To check if 10 is an element of the set, see if 10 lies between 4 and 15 inclusive. Since \(4 \leq 10 \leq 15\), 10 is indeed an element of the set.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Finite and Infinite Sets

A finite set contains a countable number of elements, meaning you can list all members explicitly. An infinite set has endless elements and cannot be fully listed. Understanding whether a set is finite or infinite helps classify its size and properties.
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Introduction to Sequences

Set Notation and Elements

Set notation uses curly braces {} to list elements or describe a pattern. Elements are the individual members inside the set. Recognizing how elements are presented helps determine membership and the nature of the set.
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Interval Notation

Membership in a Set

Determining if a number is an element of a set involves checking if it fits the set's defined criteria or is explicitly listed. For example, to see if 10 is in {4, 5, 6, ..., 15}, verify if 10 lies within the range or pattern described.
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Interval Notation
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