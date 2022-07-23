Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z3/4)/(z5/4)(z-2)
Evaluate each expression.
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Key Concepts
Order of Operations
Division and Multiplication of Fractions and Whole Numbers
Handling Negative Numbers and Subtraction
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [10(4x2-9)2 - 25x(4x2-9)3] / [15(4x2-9)6]
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [4(x2- 1)3 + 8x(x2-1)4] / [16(x2-1)3]
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (4x3+9x2-10x-6)/(4x+1)
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (N ∪ R) ∩ M
Add or subtract as indicated. 345.1 - 56.31