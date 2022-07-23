Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 98
Chapter 1, Problem 98

Evaluate each expression. 15÷54÷686(5)8÷2\(\frac{15 \div 5 \cdot 4 \div 6 - 8}{-6 - (-5) - 8 \div 2}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the expression clearly to understand the order of operations: \(\frac{15}{5} \times \frac{4}{6} - \frac{8}{-6} - (-5) - \frac{8}{2}\).
Evaluate each division and multiplication separately: calculate \(\frac{15}{5}\), \(\frac{4}{6}\), \(\frac{8}{-6}\), and \(\frac{8}{2}\).
Multiply the results of \(\frac{15}{5}\) and \(\frac{4}{6}\) to handle the multiplication part.
Simplify the subtraction and addition of terms, remembering that subtracting a negative number is the same as adding the positive equivalent.
Combine all simplified terms step-by-step to write the final simplified expression before evaluating the numerical value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictate the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to ensure consistent results. The common acronym PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division from left to right, Addition and Subtraction from left to right) helps remember this order. Applying these rules correctly is essential to evaluate expressions accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Division and Multiplication of Fractions and Whole Numbers

Division and multiplication involving fractions and whole numbers require careful handling. Multiplying fractions involves multiplying numerators and denominators, while division by a fraction is equivalent to multiplying by its reciprocal. Understanding how to simplify and combine these operations is key to evaluating expressions with mixed numbers.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Handling Negative Numbers and Subtraction

Working with negative numbers and subtraction requires attention to signs and the use of parentheses. Subtracting a negative number is equivalent to adding its positive counterpart. Correctly interpreting expressions like '-(-5)' ensures accurate simplification and prevents common errors in evaluation.
Recommended video:
03:18
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z3/4)/(z5/4)(z-2)

966
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [10(4x2-9)2 - 25x(4x2-9)3] / [15(4x2-9)6]

460
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [4(x2- 1)3 + 8x(x2-1)4] / [16(x2-1)3]

857
views
Textbook Question

Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (4x3+9x2-10x-6)/(4x+1)

449
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (N ∪ R) ∩ M

1041
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract as indicated. 345.1 - 56.31

1141
views