Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. p4(m-2n)+q(m-2n)
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z3/4)/(z5/4)(z-2)
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. -p² -7q +r²
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (x1/4y2/5)20/x2
Add or subtract as indicated. 345.1 - 56.31