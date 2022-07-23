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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 81d
Chapter 1, Problem 81d

For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens

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Identify the place value to which you need to round the number 46.249. The place values are: tenths (first digit after the decimal), hundredths (second digit after the decimal), ones or units (the digit immediately to the left of the decimal), and tens (the digit two places to the left of the decimal).
For rounding to the hundredths place, look at the digit in the thousandths place (the third digit after the decimal). If this digit is 5 or greater, increase the hundredths digit by 1; otherwise, keep the hundredths digit the same and drop the digits after it.
For rounding to the tenths place, look at the digit in the hundredths place. If this digit is 5 or greater, increase the tenths digit by 1; otherwise, keep the tenths digit the same and drop the digits after it.
For rounding to the ones (units) place, look at the digit in the tenths place. If this digit is 5 or greater, increase the ones digit by 1; otherwise, keep the ones digit the same and drop the digits after it.
For rounding to the tens place, look at the digit in the ones place. If this digit is 5 or greater, increase the tens digit by 1; otherwise, keep the tens digit the same and drop the digits after it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Decimal Numbers

Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position in a number. In decimals, places to the right of the decimal point represent tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. Understanding place value is essential to identify which digit to round to.
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Rounding Rules

Rounding involves adjusting a number to a specified place value. If the digit to the right of the rounding place is 5 or greater, increase the rounding digit by one; if less than 5, keep it the same. This simplifies numbers while maintaining approximate value.
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Decimal and Whole Number Parts

A decimal number has an integer (whole number) part and a fractional part separated by a decimal point. Rounding to places like ones or tens affects the integer part, while rounding to tenths or hundredths affects the decimal part, requiring careful distinction.
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Related Practice
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