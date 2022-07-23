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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 8
Chapter 1, Problem 8

Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∩ {15, 16, 17, 18}.

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1
Understand that the symbol \( \cap \) represents the intersection of two sets, which means finding all elements that are common to both sets.
List the elements of the first set: \( \{16, 18, 21, 50\} \).
List the elements of the second set: \( \{15, 16, 17, 18\} \).
Compare the elements of both sets to identify which elements appear in both sets.
Write the intersection set by including only the common elements found in both sets.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Theory

Set theory studies collections of objects called sets. It provides the language and tools to describe and analyze groups of elements, such as numbers or symbols, and their relationships.
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Intersection of Sets

The intersection of two sets includes all elements that are common to both sets. It is denoted by the symbol ∩ and helps identify shared members between sets.
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Element Membership

Element membership determines whether a specific item belongs to a set. Understanding how to check if elements are in both sets is essential for finding their intersection.
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