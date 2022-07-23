Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∩ {15, 16, 17, 18}.

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. |-4|
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Evaluate each expression. |-4|
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (m2/3)(m1/3) = m2/9
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√xy - 8√xy
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. (4/x-y) - (9/x-y)
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 4/12
Perform the indicated operations. -2x3(x4-8)