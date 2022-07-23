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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 80
Chapter 1, Problem 80

Write a decimal number that has 5 in the thousands place, 0 in the tenths place, and 4 in the ten-thousandths place.

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Identify the place values mentioned: the thousands place is the fourth digit to the left of the decimal point, the tenths place is the first digit to the right of the decimal point, and the ten-thousandths place is the fourth digit to the right of the decimal point.
Start by placing the digit 5 in the thousands place. This means the number will have a 5 in the position representing 1000, so it looks like 5___ (with the decimal point to be added later).
Next, place the digit 0 in the tenths place, which is the first digit after the decimal point. So, after the decimal point, the first digit is 0: 5___ .0__.
Then, place the digit 4 in the ten-thousandths place, which is the fourth digit after the decimal point. This means the decimal part will have at least four digits, with the fourth digit being 4: 5___ .0___4.
Fill in any missing digits with zeros to complete the number, ensuring the digits are in the correct places as specified.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Whole Numbers

Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position within a number. The thousands place is the fourth digit to the left of the decimal point, representing how many thousands are in the number. For example, in 5,000, the digit 5 is in the thousands place.
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Place Value in Decimal Fractions

Decimal place values are positions to the right of the decimal point, such as tenths, hundredths, thousandths, and ten-thousandths. Each place represents a fraction of ten, with the tenths place being the first digit after the decimal and the ten-thousandths place being the fourth digit after the decimal.
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Constructing Numbers from Place Values

To write a number given specific digits in certain places, you assign each digit to its correct place value and fill other places with zeros if unspecified. This ensures the number accurately reflects the required digits in their respective positions.
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