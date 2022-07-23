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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 79e
Chapter 1, Problem 79e

In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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1
Identify the place values in the decimal number 367.9412 by understanding the position of each digit relative to the decimal point. The digits to the left of the decimal point represent whole number places (hundreds, tens, ones), and the digits to the right represent fractional places (tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc.).
For the tens place (a), look at the second digit to the left of the decimal point. In 367.9412, this is the digit in the tens position.
For the tenths place (b), look at the first digit to the right of the decimal point. This digit represents tenths in the decimal number.
For the thousandths place (c), look at the third digit to the right of the decimal point. This digit represents thousandths.
For the ones or units place (d), look at the digit immediately to the left of the decimal point. For the hundredths place (e), look at the second digit to the right of the decimal point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Whole Numbers

Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position in a number. For whole numbers, positions to the left of the decimal point represent units, tens, hundreds, etc. For example, in 367, the digit 6 is in the tens place, meaning it represents 60.
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Place Value in Decimal Fractions

Digits to the right of the decimal point represent fractional parts of a whole, such as tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. Each position is a power of ten smaller than the one before. For example, in 0.9412, 9 is in the tenths place, representing 9/10.
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Identifying Digits by Place Value

To name a digit by its place value, locate its position relative to the decimal point. For example, the ones place is immediately left of the decimal, tenths is immediately right, hundredths is the second digit right, and so on. This helps in accurately naming digits in a decimal number.
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