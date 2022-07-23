Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)∙(6/7)
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Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)∙(6/7)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(m-1)-3(m-1)2+2(m-1)3
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (64)3
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 8 and less than 15}
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (4z-5)(3z-2)-(3z-9)(3z-2)