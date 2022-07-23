Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
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Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-2x5)5
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (5/9)∙(2/7)
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -5z2/3