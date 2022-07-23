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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 117
Chapter 1, Problem 117

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4t-2+8t-4

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Identify the terms in the expression: \(4t^{-2} + 8t^{-4}\).
Determine the least power of the variable \(t\) in the terms. Here, the powers are \(-2\) and \(-4\), so the least power is \(-4\).
Factor out \(t^{-4}\) from each term. This means rewriting each term as a product involving \(t^{-4}\).
Express each term after factoring out \(t^{-4}\): \(4t^{-2} = 4t^{-4}t^{2}\) and \(8t^{-4} = 8t^{-4}t^{0}\) (since \(t^{0} = 1\)).
Write the factored expression as \(t^{-4}(4t^{2} + 8)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negative Exponents

Negative exponents indicate the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent. For example, t^-2 means 1 divided by t squared (1/t²). Understanding this helps in rewriting and factoring expressions involving negative powers.
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Factoring Out the Least Power

Factoring out the least power means identifying the smallest exponent of the variable in all terms and factoring it out as a common factor. This simplifies the expression and makes further operations easier.
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Properties of Exponents

The properties of exponents, such as a^m * a^n = a^(m+n) and a^m / a^n = a^(m-n), are essential for manipulating and factoring expressions with variables raised to powers. These rules allow combining and simplifying terms effectively.
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