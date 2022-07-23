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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 118
Chapter 1, Problem 118

Multiply or divide as indicated. 785.91 * 10

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1
Identify the operation to be performed: multiplication of 785.91 by 10.
Recall that multiplying a number by 10 shifts the decimal point one place to the right.
Apply this rule to 785.91 by moving the decimal point one place to the right.
Rewrite the number after shifting the decimal point to get the product.
Express the final answer as the product of 785.91 and 10 without performing the actual multiplication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Real Numbers

Multiplication involves combining two numbers to get a product. When multiplying decimals, multiply as if they were whole numbers, then place the decimal point in the product according to the total number of decimal places in the factors.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers

Multiplying by Powers of Ten

Multiplying a number by 10 shifts the decimal point one place to the right, effectively increasing the number's value tenfold. This rule simplifies calculations involving powers of ten without performing full multiplication.
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Powers of i

Decimal Place Value

Understanding decimal place value helps in correctly positioning the decimal point after multiplication. Each digit's place represents a power of ten, so moving the decimal changes the number's magnitude accordingly.
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The Number e
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