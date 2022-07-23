Multiply or divide as indicated. 785.91 * 10

Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√2 + 3) (√2 - 3)
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√2 + 3) (√2 - 3)
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4t-2+8t-4
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5-y)+0=7.5-y
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 9z-1/2+2z1/2
Multiply or divide as indicated. 57.116 × 100
Answer each question. If the lengths of the sides of a cube are tripled, by what factor will the volume change?