Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
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Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √11 • √44
Find each product. See Examples 5 and 6.
Find each product. (5r-3t2)2
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (xz - xw + 2yz - 2yw)/(z2 - w2) * (4z + 4w + xz + wx)/(16 - x2)
Find each sum or difference. -2 - |-4|