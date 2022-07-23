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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Find each sum or difference. -2 - |-4|

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1
Identify the absolute value expression in the problem. Here, it is \(|-4|\), which means the distance of -4 from 0 on the number line.
Calculate the absolute value: \(|-4| = 4\) because absolute value is always non-negative.
Rewrite the original expression by replacing the absolute value with its value: \(-2 - 4\).
Perform the subtraction operation: subtract 4 from -2.
Express the final simplified form of the expression after subtraction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |-4| equals 4 because -4 is four units away from zero.
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Order of Operations

Order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed. Absolute value is evaluated before addition or subtraction, so |-4| must be calculated before subtracting or adding.
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Addition and Subtraction of Integers

Adding and subtracting integers involves combining positive and negative numbers. Understanding how to handle negative signs and subtract values is essential to correctly compute expressions like -2 - 4.
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