Multiply or divide as indicated. 124.03 ÷ 100

Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
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Simplify each expression.
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (3√2 + √3) (2√3 - √2)
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5𝜋 is a real number.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 23.29÷1000
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 1.62÷10