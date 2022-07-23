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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 125
Chapter 1, Problem 125

Multiply or divide as indicated. 124.03 ÷ 100

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1
Identify the operation: The problem requires dividing 124.03 by 100.
Recall that dividing a number by 100 is equivalent to moving the decimal point two places to the left.
Write the division expression as \(124.03 \div 100\).
Shift the decimal point in 124.03 two places to the left to perform the division.
Express the result as a decimal number after moving the decimal point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Decimals

Dividing decimals involves dividing the numbers as if they were whole numbers, then placing the decimal point in the quotient correctly. Understanding how to move the decimal point to simplify the division is essential.
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Example 1

Division by Powers of 10

Dividing a number by 10, 100, 1000, etc., shifts the decimal point to the left by as many places as there are zeros. For example, dividing by 100 moves the decimal two places left, making the number smaller.
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Higher Powers of i

Place Value and Decimal Notation

Place value determines the value of digits based on their position relative to the decimal point. Recognizing how digits shift when dividing by powers of 10 helps accurately place the decimal in the result.
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Interval Notation
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