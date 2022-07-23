Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3
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Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 5 ____ {4, 6, 8, 10}
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (3/20)∙(5/21)
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Concept Check Kurt factored 16a2-40a-6a+15 by grouping and obtained (8a-3)(2a-5). Callie factored the same polynomial and gave an answer of (3-8a)(5-2a). Which answer is correct?
Find each sum or difference. -15+6