Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3
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Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3
Find each sum or difference. -6 + (-13)
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
Concept Check When directed to completely factor the polynomial ,a student wrote . When the teacher did not give him full credit, he complained because when his answer is multiplied out, the result is the original polynomial. Give the correct answer.
Concept Check Kurt factored 16a2-40a-6a+15 by grouping and obtained (8a-3)(2a-5). Callie factored the same polynomial and gave an answer of (3-8a)(5-2a). Which answer is correct?