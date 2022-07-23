Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3
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Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 5 ____ {4, 6, 8, 10}
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. p5/4
Concept Check Kurt factored 16a2-40a-6a+15 by grouping and obtained (8a-3)(2a-5). Callie factored the same polynomial and gave an answer of (3-8a)(5-2a). Which answer is correct?
Find each sum or difference. -15+6
Find each product. (14r-1)(17r+2)