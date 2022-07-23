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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 28
Chapter 1, Problem 28

Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (3/20)∙(5/21)

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Identify the operation: You need to multiply the two fractions \(\frac{3}{20}\) and \(\frac{5}{21}\).
Multiply the numerators together: \(3 \times 5\) to get the new numerator.
Multiply the denominators together: \(20 \times 21\) to get the new denominator.
Write the product as a single fraction: \(\frac{3 \times 5}{20 \times 21}\).
Simplify the fraction by finding the greatest common divisor (GCD) of the numerator and denominator and dividing both by it to write the answer in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Fractions

To multiply fractions, multiply the numerators together to get the new numerator, and multiply the denominators together to get the new denominator. For example, (a/b) * (c/d) = (a*c) / (b*d). This process combines the parts of each fraction into a single fraction.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying a fraction means reducing it to its lowest terms by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). This makes the fraction easier to understand and work with, ensuring it is expressed in simplest form.
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Greatest Common Divisor (GCD)

The GCD of two numbers is the largest number that divides both without leaving a remainder. Finding the GCD helps simplify fractions by identifying the highest factor common to numerator and denominator, allowing reduction to lowest terms.
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