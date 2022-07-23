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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 28
Chapter 1, Problem 28

Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3

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1
Recognize that any variable or number raised to the zero power equals 1, so simplify \(x^{0}\) to 1 inside the parentheses.
Rewrite the expression inside the parentheses as \(2 \cdot 1 \cdot y^{4}\), which simplifies to \$2y^{4}$.
Apply the exponent outside the parentheses to each factor inside: raise 2 to the 3rd power and \(y^{4}\) to the 3rd power, using the power of a product and power of a power rules.
Use the power of a power rule: \((y^{4})^{3} = y^{4 \times 3} = y^{12}\), and calculate \$2^{3}$ as part of the expression.
Don't forget the negative sign outside the parentheses; multiply it by the result of the exponentiation to write the fully simplified expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Powers

Exponents indicate how many times a base is multiplied by itself. For example, x^3 means x × x × x. Understanding how to apply powers to variables and constants is essential for simplifying expressions involving exponents.
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Zero Exponent Rule

Any nonzero number raised to the zero power equals 1. For instance, x^0 = 1. This rule simplifies terms like 2x^0y^4 by reducing x^0 to 1, making the expression easier to handle.
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Introduction to Exponent Rules

Power of a Product Rule

When raising a product to a power, apply the exponent to each factor inside the parentheses separately. For example, (ab)^n = a^n × b^n. This rule helps in expanding and simplifying expressions like (2x^0y^4)^3.
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