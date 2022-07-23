Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. p5/4
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If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. p5/4
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (3/20)∙(5/21)
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Concept Check Kurt factored 16a2-40a-6a+15 by grouping and obtained (8a-3)(2a-5). Callie factored the same polynomial and gave an answer of (3-8a)(5-2a). Which answer is correct?
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. m2 - 4m + 4 / m2 + m - 6
Find each sum or difference. -15+6