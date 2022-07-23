Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
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Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √11 • √44
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (xz - xw + 2yz - 2yw)/(z2 - w2) * (4z + 4w + xz + wx)/(16 - x2)
Find each sum or difference. -2 - |-4|
Multiply or divide, as indicated. ac + ad + bc + bd/a2 - b2 * a3 - b3/2a2 + 2ab + 2b2