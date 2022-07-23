Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
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Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 5(a+3)3-2(a+3)+(a+3)2
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (5/9)∙(2/7)
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
Concept Check When directed to completely factor the polynomial ,a student wrote . When the teacher did not give him full credit, he complained because when his answer is multiplied out, the result is the original polynomial. Give the correct answer.