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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Evaluate each expression. 0/7

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1
Identify the expression given: \(\frac{0}{7}\).
Recall the rule for division involving zero: zero divided by any nonzero number is zero.
Since the denominator is 7, which is not zero, the division is defined.
Therefore, the value of \(\frac{0}{7}\) is 0.
No further simplification is needed because the expression is already in simplest form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division by a Nonzero Number

Dividing zero by any nonzero number results in zero. This is because zero divided into any number of parts still yields zero in each part. For example, 0 ÷ 7 equals 0.
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Undefined Division

Division by zero is undefined in mathematics because it does not produce a meaningful or unique result. However, dividing zero by a nonzero number is defined and equals zero.
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Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating an expression means simplifying it to find its numerical value. Understanding the properties of numbers and operations, such as division rules, is essential to correctly evaluate expressions like 0 ÷ 7.
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