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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 162
Chapter 1, Problem 162

Write each decimal as a percent. 0.83

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1
Understand that to convert a decimal to a percent, you multiply the decimal by 100 because percent means 'per hundred'.
Write the decimal number given: \(0.83\).
Multiply the decimal by 100: \(0.83 \times 100\).
Attach the percent symbol (%) to the result of the multiplication to express it as a percent.
Write the final answer as a percent, which represents the original decimal in terms of parts per hundred.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal to Percent Conversion

Converting a decimal to a percent involves multiplying the decimal number by 100 and adding the percent symbol (%). This shifts the decimal point two places to the right, expressing the value as parts per hundred.
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Understanding Percent

Percent means 'per hundred,' representing a ratio out of 100. It is a way to express fractions or decimals in a standardized form that is easy to compare and interpret.
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Place Value and Decimal Points

Recognizing the position of digits relative to the decimal point helps in accurately converting decimals to percents. Moving the decimal point two places to the right changes the scale from parts of one to parts of one hundred.
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