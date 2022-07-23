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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 153
Chapter 1, Problem 153

Write each percent as a decimal. 7%

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1
Recall that to convert a percent to a decimal, you divide the percent value by 100.
Write the percent as a fraction over 100: \(7\% = \frac{7}{100}\).
Divide 7 by 100 to convert the fraction to a decimal: \(\frac{7}{100} = 0.07\).
Therefore, the decimal equivalent of 7% is 0.07.
Remember that moving the decimal point two places to the left is another way to convert a percent to a decimal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Percentages

A percentage represents a part out of 100. It is a way to express ratios or fractions with a denominator of 100. For example, 7% means 7 out of 100.
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Converting Percent to Decimal

To convert a percent to a decimal, divide the percentage value by 100. This shifts the decimal point two places to the left. For instance, 7% becomes 0.07.
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Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Decimal Notation

Decimal notation expresses numbers using a decimal point to separate the whole number from the fractional part. Decimals are used for precise values less than one, such as 0.07.
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Interval Notation
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