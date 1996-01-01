Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4 * 10-14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.