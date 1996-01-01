Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The ΔH °f of TiI3(s) is -328 kJ>mol and the ΔH ° for the reaction 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) is -839 kJ. Calculate the ΔH of sublimation of I2(s), which is a solid at 25 °C.

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.