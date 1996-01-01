General Chemistry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solubility Rules
Problem
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S
