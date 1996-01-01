Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide. Instead of melting, solid carbon
dioxide sublimes according to the equation:
CO2(s)¡CO2( g)
◀ When carbon dioxide sublimes,
the gaseous cO2 is cold enough
to cause water vapor in the air to
condense, forming fog.
When dry ice is added to warm water, heat from the water
causes the dry ice to sublime more quickly. The evaporating carbon
dioxide produces a dense fog often used to create special effects.
In a simple dry ice fog machine, dry ice is added to warm
water in a Styrofoam cooler. The dry ice produces fog until it
evaporates away, or until the water gets too cold to sublime the
dry ice quickly enough. Suppose that a small Styrofoam cooler
holds 15.0 L of water heated to 85 °C. Use standard enthalpies of
formation to calculate the change in enthalpy for dry ice sublimation,
and calculate the mass of dry ice that should be added
to the water so that the dry ice completely sublimes away when
the water reaches 25 °C. Assume no heat loss to the surroundings.
(The ΔH °f for CO2(s) is -427.4 kJ/mol.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Thermal Equilibrium with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno