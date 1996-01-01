Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The human eye contains a molecule called 11-cis-retinal that changes shape when struck with light of sufficient energy. The change in shape triggers a series of events that results in an electrical signal being sent to the brain that results in vision. The minimum energy required to change the conformation of 11-cis-retinal within the eye is about 164 kJ>mol. Calculate the longest wavelength visible to the human eye.

