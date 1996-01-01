Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The human eye contains a molecule called 11-cis-retinal that
changes shape when struck with light of sufficient energy. The
change in shape triggers a series of events that results in an electrical
signal being sent to the brain that results in vision. The
minimum energy required to change the conformation of
11-cis-retinal within the eye is about 164 kJ>mol. Calculate the
longest wavelength visible to the human eye.