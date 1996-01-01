Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

NaCl has a lattice energy of -787 kJ>mol. Consider a hypothetical salt XY. X3 + has the same radius of Na+ and Y3 - has the same radius as Cl - . Estimate the lattice energy of XY.

