Enthalpy (Hess’s Law) Calculator

Enter known reaction steps with their ΔH values, flip or scale any step, and I’ll sum them to find the overall enthalpy change using Hess’s Law.

Background

Hess’s Law says enthalpy is a state function: the overall ΔH depends only on initial and final states, not the path taken. That means we can add/ subtract/ scale known reactions (adjusting their ΔH accordingly) to build a target reaction and compute its ΔH.