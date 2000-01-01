Mass Percent Calculator
Compute solution percent concentration in three common formats: % w/w (mass/mass), % w/v (mass/volume), and % v/v (volume/volume). Enter any two of percent, solute amount, and total solution amount — we’ll solve the third, show clear steps, and visualize with a mini bar chart plus a percent gauge.
Background
By definition:
• % w/w = (masssolute / masssolution) × 100
• % w/v = (masssolute / volumesolution) × 100
• % v/v = (volumesolute / volumesolution) × 100
The calculator auto-converts g ↔ mg and mL ↔ L to keep units consistent.
How to use this calculator
- Choose the percent type (% w/w, % w/v, or % v/v).
- Provide any two values among percent, solute amount, and total solution amount. Leave one blank to solve it.
- Units auto-convert: g↔mg and mL↔L. Keep mass with mass (w/w), mass with volume (w/v), and volume with volume (v/v).
Formula & Equation Used
% w/w: % = (msolute / msolution) × 100
% w/v: % = (msolute / Vsolution) × 100
% v/v: % = (Vsolute / Vsolution) × 100
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — 10 g NaCl to 100 g solution (w/w)
% w/w = (msolute / msolution) × 100 = (10 g / 100 g) × 100 = 10% w/w.
Example 2 — 5.0 g in 100 mL (w/v)
% w/v = (msolute / Vsolution) × 100 = (5.0 g / 100 mL) × 100 = 5.0% w/v.
Example 3 — Find solute for 0.90% w/v in 250 mL
% w/v = (msolute / Vsolution) × 100 ⇒ msolute = (% × Vsolution) / 100 = (0.90 × 250 mL) / 100 = 2.25 g.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What’s the difference between % w/w, % w/v, and % v/v?
% w/w uses masses (g), % w/v uses solute mass and solution volume (g & mL), and % v/v uses volumes (mL). Choose based on your lab protocol.
Q: Can I mix units like mg and mL?
Yes. The calculator converts g↔mg and mL↔L automatically and applies the proper formula for the selected percent type.
Q: What is “total solution”?
It’s the final amount of the solution (solute + solvent). For w/w it’s mass of solution; for w/v and v/v it’s volume of solution.