Enter known values (any two)

(0–100)

Leave blank to solve for percent.

Leave blank to solve for solute.

Leave blank to solve for total solution.

Show:

Chips prefill fields. Provide any two values; we’ll compute the third.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the percent type (% w/w, % w/v, or % v/v).
  • Provide any two values among percent, solute amount, and total solution amount. Leave one blank to solve it.
  • Units auto-convert: g↔mg and mL↔L. Keep mass with mass (w/w), mass with volume (w/v), and volume with volume (v/v).

Formula & Equation Used

% w/w: % = (msolute / msolution) × 100

% w/v: % = (msolute / Vsolution) × 100

% v/v: % = (Vsolute / Vsolution) × 100

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 10 g NaCl to 100 g solution (w/w)

% w/w = (msolute / msolution) × 100 = (10 g / 100 g) × 100 = 10% w/w.

Example 2 — 5.0 g in 100 mL (w/v)

% w/v = (msolute / Vsolution) × 100 = (5.0 g / 100 mL) × 100 = 5.0% w/v.

Example 3 — Find solute for 0.90% w/v in 250 mL

% w/v = (msolute / Vsolution) × 100 ⇒ msolute = (% × Vsolution) / 100 = (0.90 × 250 mL) / 100 = 2.25 g.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between % w/w, % w/v, and % v/v?

% w/w uses masses (g), % w/v uses solute mass and solution volume (g & mL), and % v/v uses volumes (mL). Choose based on your lab protocol.

Q: Can I mix units like mg and mL?

Yes. The calculator converts g↔mg and mL↔L automatically and applies the proper formula for the selected percent type.

Q: What is “total solution”?

It’s the final amount of the solution (solute + solvent). For w/w it’s mass of solution; for w/v and v/v it’s volume of solution.

