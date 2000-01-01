w/v = 37 × 1.19 = 44.03% w/v . (v/v needs ρ solute , typically not used here.)

w/w = 5.00 ÷ 1.00 = 5.00% w/w . (v/v not applicable for solids without a meaningful ρ solute .)

Q: When do I need densities?

Use ρ (solution) for w/w↔w/v; use ρ solute for v/v↔w/v; use both for w/w↔v/v.

Q: What units should density use?

g/mL. The formulas above assume densities in g·mL⁻¹.

Q: What if a target percent can’t be computed?

We show a note indicating which density is missing. Add the required density to enable that conversion.